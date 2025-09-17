When home buyers have the biggest advantages

Market conditions gradually improved for home buyers in 2025. For-sale housing inventory continues to rise and mortgage rates hit a recent downcycle.

Things could get even better in October, when house hunters should find the peak time to save money and become homeowners, according to Realtor.com.

Of course, the dates shift depending on where you live. See when you can find the best time to purchase property across the U.S.

When is the best time for home buyers?

As leaves change colors and people ready for Halloween, prospective home buyers may find their best opportunities to purchase property.

Historically, fall and winter provide lighter competition and, in turn, price tags for borrowers. For 2025, the best time for U.S. home buyers is the week of October 12-18, according to Realtor.com.

Drawing from 2018-2024 data (excluding 2020 for outlier purposes), the average listing price decreased by 3.4% — or about $15,000 — from summer’s annual high point. Moreover, house hunters can expect a 14.7% jump in active listings over the average week (and 32.6% over the beginning of the year), 30.6% fewer property views, 13 additional days on market, and a 1.1% increase in price reductions.

“After years of constrained conditions, the 2025 housing market is giving buyers something they haven’t had in a long time: options,” said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com. “I expect this market momentum shift to magnify typical seasonal trends that favor homebuyers in the fall. In a year that’s been the most buyer-friendly in nearly a decade, it’s the best window of opportunity for homebuyers all year.”

The best times for home buyers, by city

While autumn has shown to provide the optimal conditions for home buyers, the exact timing varies by location. Among the 50 largest U.S. metro areas, the best individual weeks to buy a house begin in early September and bleeds into December.

Seattle gets the biggest gain in active listing count during its top week for home buyers with a 33.7% increase. Denver and San Francisco trail at 32.4% and 30.8%, respectively.

Views per property — used to gauge competition — fall 53.3% in Seattle, 46.6% in San Jose, Calif., and 46.4% in Denver.

Portland, Ore., leads in additional time on market versus its busiest week of the year, gaining 28 more days. The Rose City beat out 25 additional days in Austin, Texas, and 22 in Boston, Buffalo, N.Y., and Seattle.

When it comes to the bottom line, the furthest drops in median list prices come in Cincinnati (-10.7% versus peak prices), Columbus, Ohio (-10.3%), and Detroit (-9.9%).

Portland, Ore., also tops the nation in new listings over the average week, with a 33.4% boost. Seattle placed second with 23.5% and Milwaukee third at 23.1%.

Denver sees the highest share of price reductions in its golden week, with 2.9% of listings lowering their ask. Columbus, Ohio followed at 2.5% while Austin came in third at 2.4%.

The table below shows the top 50 U.S. housing markets in alphabetical order with their best home buying weeks for 2025, according to Realtor.com:

Metro Best Week Active Listings vs Avg Views Per Property vs Peak Days on Market vs Peak Median Listing Price vs Peak New Listings vs Avg Price Reductions vs Avg United States October 12-18 +14.7% -30.6% +13 days -3.4% -3.9% 1.1% Atlanta September 28 - October 4 15.9% -35.1% 13 -4.6% 0.6% 1.5% Austin, TX September 28 - October 4 24.9% -43.5% 25 -6.6% -6.5% 2.4% Baltimore October 12 - 18 19.0% -34.1% 10 -5.1% 6.3% 1.5% Birmingham, AL October 19 - 25 11.8% -30.0% 19 -4.0% -11.5% 0.8% Boston October 26 - November 1 20.9% -38.8% 22 -6.1% -8.7% 1.7% Buffalo, NY October 12 - 18 22.9% -44.6% 22 -8.0% 2.1% 1.3% Charlotte, NC November 2 - 8 18.2% -37.8% 16 -5.8% -10.5% 1.1% Chicago September 28 - October 4 17.1% -33.8% 10 -6.3% -1.2% 1.4% Cincinnati October 12 - 18 21.4% -31.2% 11 -10.7% 0.9% 1.7% Cleveland October 12 - 18 19.3% -31.0% 12 -8.8% 7.2% 1.8% Columbus, OH October 12 - 18 27.3% -43.9% 17 -10.3% 4.0% 2.5% Dallas September 28 - October 4 20.8% -39.8% 17 -6.9% -0.8% 2.1% Denver October 12 - 18 32.4% -46.4% 21 -8.7% -7.2% 2.9% Detroit October 12 - 18 21.0% -44.4% 13 -9.9% 3.8% 1.6% Grand Rapids, MI September 28 - October 4 29.0% -37.6% 15 -7.9% 12.5% 2.0% Hartford, CT September 21 - 27 15.8% -33.5% 21 -7.0% -3.1% 1.1% Houston October 12 - 18 12.1% -36.5% 14 -4.3% -2.9% 1.2% Indianapolis October 26 - November 1 26.1% -38.7% 15 -9.6% -10.6% 2.1% Jacksonville, FL October 26 - November 1 16.7% -42.7% 17 -7.3% -7.6% 1.1% Kansas City, MO October 12 - 18 21.4% -29.6% 11 -9.0% 3.1% 1.6% Las Vegas October 5 - 11 15.9% -43.2% 11 -4.7% 3.9% 2.0% Los Angeles October 12 - 18 15.0% -38.8% 11 -5.6% -0.1% 1.3% Louisville, KY November 2 - 8 22.5% -35.0% 13 -9.4% -4.5% 1.6% Memphis, TN September 21 - 27 14.1% -29.7% 12 -4.7% 1.1% 1.3% Miami November 30 - December 6 8.7% -35.2% 13 -3.7% -6.0% 0.6% Milwaukee September 7 - 13 15.8% -33.9% 8 -7.0% 23.1% 1.4% Minneapolis October 26 - November 1 22.3% -37.9% 17 -9.7% -18.0% 1.9% Nashville, TN October 12 - 18 21.9% -35.1% 13 -5.4% 4.4% 1.5% New York September 14 - 20 9.4% -26.7% 18 -2.8% 6.3% 0.7% Oklahoma City October 12 - 18 16.3% -33.2% 11 -6.0% -1.9% 1.9% Orlando, FL October 26 - November 1 14.4% -39.3% 13 -4.0% -7.1% 0.9% Philadelphia September 7 - 13 10.2% -28.6% 12 -3.8% 21.0% 0.8% Phoenix November 2 - 8 18.3% -39.6% 10 -5.4% 19.1% 1.1% Pittsburgh October 12 - 18 17.5% -31.5% 12 -7.2% 7.3% 1.5% Portland, OR October 26 - November 1 18.6% -41.9% 28 -4.3% 33.4% 0.8% Providence, RI October 19 - 25 21.1% -32.1% 11 -4.8% -1.2% 1.6% Raleigh, NC October 12 - 18 23.5% -37.0% 17 -5.1% 0.4% 2.1% Richmond, VA October 26 - November 1 16.8% -33.6% 12 -6.8% 0.5% 1.1% Riverside, CA September 28 - October 4 15.6% -39.4% 12 -2.3% 3.3% 1.3% Sacramento, CA October 12 - 18 24.6% -44.7% 17 -5.4% 8.9% 1.9% San Antonio October 12 - 18 17.6% -36.5% 15 -5.4% 1.5% 1.6% San Diego October 12 - 18 17.7% -41.1% 12 -6.5% -0.3% 1.5% San Francisco October 12 - 18 30.8% -45.8% 14 -7.0% 8.1% 1.9% San Jose, CA October 19 - 25 19.4% -46.6% 20 -8.6% -15.6% 1.8% Seattle October 19 - 25 33.7% -53.3% 22 -7.9% 23.5% 1.4% St. Louis October 12 - 18 15.9% -28.0% 11 -4.9% 5.1% 1.7% Tampa, FL November 30 - December 6 15.3% -44.8% 19 -5.0% -11.1% 0.4% Tucson, AZ October 12 - 18 18.8% -34.2% 7 -4.6% 7.1% 1.6% Virginia Beach, VA September 21 - 27 13.9% -30.8% 13 -3.3% 4.7% 1.4% Washington, DC October 12 - 18 21.6% -36.1% 11 -5.3% 1.8% 1.6%

The bottom line for borrowers

The relative lull of 2025’s housing market provides some favorable home buying conditions. Mortgage rates trend at annual lows, giving house hunters some recent affordability relief.

“While the market has not yet tipped into a full ‘buyer’s market,’ conditions are more balanced than they have been in years,” said Hale. “This represents a significant shift after a period of historically tight supply and intense competition that left many home shoppers priced out.”

If you’re ready to become a homeowner, get prepared and reach out to a local mortgage lender to see what you can qualify for.



