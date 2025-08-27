What is going on with the housing market right now?

The housing market of 2025 hangs in a purgatorial balance.

With unsustainable costs of living straining would-be home buyers and the lock-in effect anchoring sellers, it’s become a weird dance where no one’s in a rush.

That’s led to boosted inventory and subsequently slowed the pace of home price growth, lengthened time on market, and increased price reductions — all advantageous factors for prospective buyers. However, property delistings have also taken off for sellers who don’t want to settle, spiking 38% year-to-date and 48% annually in June.

“Despite slight mortgage rate improvement, affordability remains a serious barrier. Sellers, who have returned to the market in bigger numbers than buyers this year, are facing the realities of lingering listings and a smaller pool of qualified buyers,” said Kara Ng, senior economist at Zillow Home Loans.

“This dynamic creates a significant opportunity for those who can afford to purchase a home. With less competition, today’s buyers benefit from lower mortgage rates, more inventory, and improved negotiating power. The market continues to shift in their favor.”

By and large, the pendulum of power started swinging back towards home buyers in 2025. Overall, active listings reached 1.103 million in July and grew annually for the 21st-straight month, according to Realtor.com. The median listing price went to $439,450 — dipping 0.3% from $440,950 in June and 0.1% from $439,950 in July 2024. It also marked a 37.6% five-year growth rate from July 2019.

Additionally, the median time listings spent on market reached 58 days, up from 53 days in June and 51 days the year prior. The share of listings with price reductions stepped down monthly to 20.6% from 20.7% but grew annually from 18.9%.

But conditions vary state to state, city to city, and sometimes even neighborhood to neighborhood. Knowing whether home buyers have an advantage in the housing market depends on location, as it so often does in real estate.

Where home buyers have an advantage

Certain data points can give you indications of market temperatures and who they favor.

Inventory gains, elongated listing times, soft price growth and increased price reductions typically provide comparatively welcoming conditions for house hunters. The markets best demonstrating some of these traits of home buyer leverage are outlined below, based on Realtor.com data.

Among the 100 largest U.S. housing markets, Las Vegas topped the list with a 65.66% year-over-year gain in active listing count, beating jumps of 58.76% in Oxnard, Calif., and 58.15% in Durham, N.C. At the state level, Nevada led the nation with a 52.95% rise, above 48.16% in Maryland and 40.73% in North Carolina.

The tables below show the top 10 largest annual gains in listing count for July by metro area and state:

Metro Area Metro Size Rank Active Listings YoY% Active Listings MoM% Active Listing Count Median Listing Price Median Days on Market Price-Reduced Share Las Vegas 31 65.66% 1.49% 9,954 $475,000 54 25.10% Oxnard, CA 85 58.76% 2.63% 1,617 $1,012,500 50 20.11% Durham, NC 89 58.15% -1.35% 1,893 $485,000 52 25.09% Washington, DC 9 56.47% -1.34% 13,669 $612,500 38 15.60% Stockton, CA 92 54.42% 6.15% 1,501 $595,000 47 21.22% Raleigh, NC 41 45.37% 1.26% 5,652 $460,000 52 24.79% Bakersfield, CA 82 44.54% 4.88% 2,259 $409,497 50 18.39% San Diego 19 43.54% 2.11% 6,245 $987,500 44 22.86% Knoxville, TN 56 42.72% 4.40% 3,393 $466,950 57 26.83% Charlotte, NC 21 42.59% 2.32% 9,628 $449,433 53 27.15%

State Active Listings YoY% Active Listings MoM% Active Listing Count Median Listing Price Median Days on Market Price-Reduced Share Nevada 52.95% 2.65% 13,097 $499,450 54 24.41% Maryland 48.16% 0.56% 13,995 $450,000 39 16.52% North Carolina 40.73% 2.48% 42,574 $424,950 59 22.68% California 36.48% 1.64% 77,994 $750,000 52 19.39% Arizona 36.30% -4.32% 29,089 $487,450 69 27.89% Colorado 35.97% 3.99% 32,276 $599,000 56 28.41% South Dakota 35.96% 5.90% 3,373 $389,900 51 16.49% Virginia 34.41% 2.15% 20,709 $461,973 43 17.01% Washington 31.58% 6.25% 24,224 $659,475 45 22.58% New Mexico 30.88% 2.80% 6,770 $411,000 66 19.45%

The pace of home price growth declined annually in 57 of the top 100 metros and 21 of the 50 states plus the District of Columbia.

Honolulu experienced the largest drop from July 2024, falling 7.72%. Durham, N.C., and Cape Coral, Fla., followed closely with declines of 7.62% and 7.51%, respectively. Fittingly, Hawaii topped all states with a 7.88% annual decrease, trailed by -3.62% in Colorado and -3.5% in Illinois.

The tables below show the top 10 largest annual drops in median listing price for July by metro area and state:

Metro Area Metro Size Rank Median Listing Price YoY% Median Listing Price MoM% Median Listing Price Active Listings YoY% Median Days on Market Price-Reduced Share Honolulu, HI 70 -7.72% 0.75% $675,000 33.73% 75 13.67% Durham, NC 89 -7.62% -2.02% $485,000 58.15% 52 25.09% Cape Coral, FL 63 -7.51% -2.17% $415,711 29.38% 101 21.86% Oxnard, CA 85 -7.41% 0.70% $1,012,500 58.76% 50 20.11% Des Moines, IA 78 -5.40% -2.57% $350,000 18.75% 59 22.56% Austin, TX 26 -4.85% -2.67% $510,950 18.08% 66 31.23% Miami 7 -4.68% -0.01% $509,950 29.97% 88 17.72% Chicago 3 -4.44% -0.76% $377,000 5.44% 36 15.42% Los Angeles 2 -4.21% -2.88% $1,148,483 41.03% 51 17.64% Denver 18 -4.00% -1.63% $600,000 36.72% 52 32.87%

State Median Listing Price YoY% Median Listing Price MoM% Median Listing Price Active Listings YoY% Median Days on Market Price-Reduced Share Hawaii -7.88% -0.77% $761,000 27.76% 83 14.30% Colorado -3.62% -0.16% $599,000 35.97% 56 28.41% Illinois -3.50% -0.55% $323,225 7.67% 37 14.78% California -3.47% -2.79% $750,000 36.48% 52 19.39% Iowa -3.32% -1.72% $289,938 22.64% 54 18.55% Delaware -3.32% -2.02% $485,000 26.43% 57 15.73% Florida -3.12% -0.91% $435,000 23.53% 86 22.46% Arizona -2.39% -2.02% $487,450 36.30% 69 27.89% South Dakota -2.28% -1.29% $389,900 35.96% 51 16.49% New Jersey -2.10% -0.34% $577,500 19.89% 39 10.63%

By price reductions, Denver paced the nation with a 32.87% share, edging out 32.21% in Colorado Springs and 31.32% in Portland, Ore. Colorado led all states with a 28.41% price-reduced share of listings, just ahead of Oregon’s 28.38% and Arizona’s 27.89%.

Just seven of the 100 metros had price reduced shares in the single digits, while the only state below 10% was New York at 9.89%.

The tables below show the top 10 largest price-reduced listing shares for July by metro area and state:

Metro Area Metro Size Rank Price-Reduced Share Price-Reduced Share YoY% Price-Reduced Share MoM% Price Reduced Count Median Listing Price Active Listings YoY% Median Days on Market Denver 18 32.87% 0.10% -0.79% 7,134 $600,000 36.72% 52 Colorado Springs, CO 81 32.21% 3.76% 2.05% 2,198 $510,000 39.65% 50 Portland, OR 27 31.32% 3.41% 1.77% 4,798 $599,995 26.30% 55 Austin, TX 26 31.23% -0.89% -1.43% 6,314 $510,950 18.08% 66 Dallas 4 31.17% 0.59% 0.62% 16,498 $439,900 30.21% 53 Phoenix 10 30.85% 1.97% -2.31% 9,208 $505,000 37.27% 70 Salt Lake City, UT 52 29.65% 6.62% 0.82% 1,824 $589,950 37.50% 52 Indianapolis 34 29.47% 4.61% 2.77% 3,448 $334,273 28.30% 45 Jacksonville, FL 37 29.05% 0.60% -1.07% 4,656 $408,495 16.47% 72 Tampa, FL 17 28.87% -2.50% -2.27% 9,040 $415,000 22.19% 73

State Price-Reduced Share Price-Reduced Share YoY% Price-Reduced Share MoM% Price Reduced Count Median Listing Price Active Listings YoY% Median Days on Market Colorado 28.41% 1.07% 0.43% 14,672 $599,000 35.97% 56 Oregon 28.38% 2.55% 1.00% 8,078 $577,000 22.28% 60 Arizona 27.89% 1.66% -1.56% 13,112 $487,450 36.30% 69 Texas 25.36% 1.16% -0.27% 55,952 $375,000 24.08% 60 Indiana 25.12% 1.56% 1.92% 8,758 $309,450 22.41% 45 Georgia 25.04% 2.76% 1.08% 20,148 $399,250 30.13% 58 Utah 24.86% 3.96% -1.02% 6,052 $599,450 28.90% 61 Tennessee 24.71% -0.93% 0.20% 14,392 $439,950 28.4% 60 Nevada 24.41% 3.17% -1.32% 5,218 $499,450 52.95% 54 Idaho 23.14% 2.32% 1.80% 3,950 $599,450 15.22% 55

Mortgage rate tipping point and ripple effects

With supply stacking up and demand stifled mostly by affordability, it’s starting to feel like a late-stage game of Jenga. Mortgage rates dropping could be the little push to set it all off.

While lower mortgage rates would help more prospective buyers clear the affordability hurdle, the wave of new borrowers could increase market competition and prices. Those waiting for rates to hit a certain point should take that into consideration during their home search.

“Mortgage rates would likely need to fall closer to 6% to meaningfully boost buyer demand, especially among existing owners locked in by historically low mortgage rates,” said Sam Williamson, senior economist at First American. “While a resurgence in demand could put upward pressure on prices in parts of the country, like the Northeast and Midwest where housing inventory remains tight, many areas now have supply levels closer to historical (pre-pandemic) levels, which could help temper price gains.”

The bottom line for home buyers

Be prepared. Follow all the steps to buy a house. Know whether you’re a first-time home buyer and how to qualify for a loan. Getting pre-approved gives you an affordability blueprint and a headstart on competition if rates suddenly drop.

Also, you should always negotiate your mortgage rate and see what down payment and closing cost assistance you may qualify for.

Contact a local mortgage professional if you’re ready to begin your path to homeownership.