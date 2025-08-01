Home price growth by city

The rates of property value growth have slowed in recent times from the historical highs set in 2020 and 2021.

Overall, U.S. home prices rose 1.3% year-over-year in June, according to Intercontinental Exchange. But that ranged by over 17 percentage points among the 100 largest U.S. metro areas.

See which cities saw the biggest and smallest home price growth.

How fast are home prices growing in my metro area?

With mortgage rates staying higher for longer and for-sale supply increasing, the rate of property value growth has normalized in 2025.

Home prices rose 1.3% annually in June — a two-year low — from 1.6% in May, according to Intercontinental Exchange’s Home Price Index. Broken down further, single-family house prices grew 1.6% year-over-year while a 1.4% decrease for condos marked the softest rate since 2012.

“There are two competing forces in the housing market right now,” said Andy Walden, head of mortgage and housing market research at Intercontinental Exchange. “Increasing inventory levels are helping to make homes more affordable, but prices are falling in an increasing number of markets and homes are taking longer to sell, which could make homeowners reluctant to list.”

Among the 100 largest metro areas, Rochester, N.Y., led the way with an 8.1% annual gain. Hartford (7.3%), Bridgeport, (7.2%) and New Haven (6.8%) Conn., came next, with Scranton, Pa., (6.7%) rounding out the top five.

Overall, 27 cities posted negative annual price growth, with nine of the bottom 11 coming from Florida. Cape Coral, Fla., fell the most (-9.3%). Above that were North Port, Fla., (-8.1%), Austin, Texas, (-4.3%), Deltona, Fla., (-3.5%) and Tampa, Fla., (-3.4%)

The table below shows the top 100 cities HPI changes for June 2025, according to Intercontinental Exchange:

Metro Area Size Rank Current Home Price Index Year-Over-Year % Month-Over-Month % Akron, OH 77 $ 262,917 3.6% 0.4% Albany, NY 61 $ 376,939 4.8% 0.5% Albuquerque, NM 59 $ 367,793 2.3% 0.0% Allentown, PA 68 $ 371,659 3.6% 0.3% Atlanta, GA 9 $ 418,013 0.3% 0.1% Augusta, GA 93 $ 285,440 2.7% 0.0% Austin, TX 35 $ 478,842 -4.3% -0.4% Bakersfield, CA 63 $ 374,506 0.7% -0.1% Baltimore, MD 20 $ 411,204 2.2% 0.0% Baton Rouge, LA 69 $ 264,928 1.0% 0.0% Birmingham, AL 48 $ 297,640 1.9% 0.0% Boise City, ID 83 $ 523,529 1.1% -0.2% Boston, MA 10 $ 777,015 3.5% 0.3% Bridgeport, CT 57 $ 748,153 7.2% 0.8% Buffalo, NY 49 $ 327,233 6.0% 0.7% Cape Coral, FL 82 $ 391,180 -9.3% -1.4% Charleston, SC 78 $ 528,768 1.9% -0.3% Charlotte, NC 23 $ 435,547 0.4% -0.3% Chattanooga, TN 99 $ 362,097 2.8% 0.2% Chicago, IL 3 $ 386,326 5.4% 0.5% Cincinnati, OH 28 $ 323,955 4.1% 0.4% Cleveland, OH 29 $ 264,369 5.1% 0.4% Colorado Springs, CO 79 $ 490,873 -0.7% 0.0% Columbia, SC 72 $ 293,011 2.5% -0.2% Columbus, OH 32 $ 362,637 3.1% 0.3% Dallas, TX 4 $ 420,290 -1.8% 0.0% Dayton, OH 70 $ 251,465 5.4% 0.5% Deltona, FL 90 $ 358,665 -3.5% -0.8% Denver, CO 21 $ 608,474 -1.7% -0.1% Des Moines, IA 91 $ 301,719 2.1% 0.3% Detroit, MI 14 $ 296,052 4.1% 0.5% El Paso, TX 67 $ 258,407 2.1% 0.1% Fresno, CA 56 $ 437,039 1.3% 0.2% Grand Rapids, MI 52 $ 361,462 4.0% 0.4% Greensboro, NC 73 $ 298,803 2.7% 0.1% Greenville, SC 65 $ 350,619 2.5% -0.2% Harrisburg, PA 96 $ 314,486 3.8% 0.5% Hartford, CT 46 $ 420,964 7.3% 0.8% Honolulu, HI 54 $ 797,496 -1.0% -0.2% Houston, TX 5 $ 357,951 -0.6% -0.1% Indianapolis, IN 33 $ 324,524 2.7% 0.4% Jackson, MS 92 $ 253,407 2.2% -0.1% Jacksonville, FL 40 $ 377,801 -2.6% -0.5% Kansas City, MO 30 $ 361,735 3.4% 0.4% Knoxville, TN 64 $ 402,110 1.9% 0.2% Lakeland, FL 87 $ 309,552 -3.2% -0.6% Las Vegas, NV 31 $ 459,299 0.8% -0.1% Little Rock, AR 75 $ 254,224 1.0% 0.3% Los Angeles, CA 2 $ 1,053,160 0.5% -0.1% Louisville, KY 43 $ 304,219 3.0% 0.0% Madison, WI 86 $ 443,055 4.9% 0.4% McAllen, TX 71 $ 236,916 0.4% -0.1% Memphis, TN 41 $ 262,322 -1.3% -0.2% Miami, FL 8 $ 537,714 -2.6% -0.8% Milwaukee, WI 39 $ 373,512 6.1% 0.7% Minneapolis, MN 16 $ 409,477 1.9% 0.3% Nashville, TN 36 $ 487,857 0.6% -0.1% National 0 $ 438,535 1.3% 0.03% New Haven, CT 62 $ 463,489 6.8% 0.8% New Orleans, LA 45 $ 293,702 0.7% 0.1% New York, NY 1 $ 798,154 6.2% 0.3% North Port, FL 74 $ 450,091 -8.1% -1.1% Ogden, UT 88 $ 520,095 0.9% -0.1% Oklahoma City, OK 42 $ 273,245 1.8% 0.3% Omaha, NE 60 $ 324,252 2.8% 0.2% Orlando, FL 26 $ 410,294 -2.3% -0.6% Oxnard, CA 66 $ 915,915 -0.2% -0.3% Palm Bay, FL 98 $ 374,008 -3.2% -0.8% Philadelphia, PA 6 $ 433,477 4.1% 0.3% Phoenix, AZ 13 $ 486,580 -1.2% -0.2% Pittsburgh, PA 22 $ 289,639 3.2% 0.4% Portland, OR 24 $ 568,279 0.1% -0.2% Providence, RI 38 $ 564,032 5.7% 0.5% Provo, UT 97 $ 558,828 0.3% -0.1% Raleigh, NC 47 $ 476,981 -0.1% -0.3% Richmond, VA 44 $ 431,412 3.3% 0.1% Riverside, CA 12 $ 593,902 -0.3% -0.1% Rochester, NY 51 $ 315,010 8.1% 0.8% Sacramento, CA 27 $ 606,034 -0.7% -0.2% Salt Lake City, UT 50 $ 589,492 1.6% 0.1% San Antonio, TX 25 $ 325,074 -1.6% 0.0% San Diego, CA 17 $ 1,004,390 -0.5% -0.2% San Francisco, CA 11 $ 1,139,680 -2.6% -0.4% San Jose, CA 34 $ 1,539,040 -1.1% -0.5% Scranton, PA 94 $ 251,042 6.7% 0.6% Seattle, WA 15 $ 797,797 0.3% -0.3% Spokane, WA 100 $ 438,591 1.3% 0.0% Springfield, MA 85 $ 364,494 5.1% 0.4% St. Louis, MO 19 $ 307,080 3.9% 0.4% Stockton, CA 76 $ 551,373 -2.2% -0.3% Syracuse, NY 80 $ 290,946 6.0% 0.6% Tampa, FL 18 $ 400,429 -3.4% -0.5% Toledo, OH 89 $ 227,014 4.0% 0.3% Tucson, AZ 53 $ 374,605 -0.8% -0.1% Tulsa, OK 55 $ 277,724 2.8% 0.3% Virginia Beach, VA 37 $ 389,656 3.4% 0.1% Washington, DC 7 $ 617,748 1.0% -0.3% Wichita, KS 84 $ 260,114 2.6% 0.5% Winston-Salem, NC 81 $ 310,537 3.5% 0.0% Worcester, MA 58 $ 524,248 4.3% 0.3% Youngstown, OH 95 $ 214,061 4.6% 0.4%

Advice for home buyers

Whether you’re looking to buy a property or sell one, knowing your market’s price movements can be a big help.

Before making any offers, you should be aware of what to look out for, how to negotiate your mortgage rate, take advice from experts, and see what financial assistance you might qualify for.

If you’re ready to become a homeowner, reach out to a local mortgage lender today and get started.



