Second Cities Are Becoming First Picks for Homebuyers in 2025

If sky-high home prices have you feeling priced out, you're not alone. Nearly 85% of U.S. metro areas are now considered overvalued, according to a Fitch Ratings report — including many that used to be seen as affordable.

But here’s the good news: America’s "second cities" — smaller, often overlooked metros that offer affordability, community, and growing job markets — open a new wave of opportunity. Many of these second cities are also among the fastest-growing housing markets in the country, making them smart picks for both lifestyle and long-term value.

In many cases, buyers are seeing significant savings by choosing homes in these rising-star markets instead of traditional major locales — helping them turn the dream of homeownership into a reality.

Why prices are spinning out of control

Let’s be honest, affordability is the biggest barrier for most first-time homebuyers right now.

Fitch Ratings’ latest report shows that 85% of U.S. metro areas were overvalued in the third quarter of 2024. Cities like Buffalo, NY, and Rochester, NY — once considered budget-friendly alternatives — are now showing signs of price inflation.

The overvaluation isn’t just happening on the coasts anymore. It’s everywhere. And it’s forcing many Americans to rethink where — and how — they buy a home.

Second cities: The new housing hotspots

Secondary cities are stepping up in a big way. Thanks to remote work, a growing number of Americans are no longer tied to expensive urban hubs. They're choosing places that offer a lower cost of living, vibrant local communities, and good career prospects — without the million-dollar price tag.

Here are just a few examples of second cities gaining major attention:

Louisville, KY

Des Moines, IA

Greenville, SC

These cities offer what many first-time buyers are desperate for: reasonably priced homes, lower competition, and a better chance at building wealth through homeownership.

How much can you really save?

The savings are real — and significant.

According to the NY Post article, moving to one of these emerging second cities can save you nearly $200,000 compared to buying a home in a larger, overvalued market. That could mean a smaller mortgage, lower monthly payments, and a lot less financial stress.

For many buyers, it's the difference between owning a home now and having to wait years — or worse, giving up on the dream altogether.

What first-time buyers should watch for

While second cities offer a lot of potential, it's important to do your homework:

Look for cities with stable job markets.

Remote work is great, but having local opportunities matters too. Research local housing trends.

Even some second cities are starting to see rapid price gains — get in before it gets too hot. Factor in lifestyle needs.

Think about healthcare, schools, transportation, and community amenities — not just housing prices.

The bottom line

The old idea of having to buy in a major metro to "make it" is changing. Second cities are offering first-time homebuyers something that’s getting harder to find elsewhere: a real shot at homeownership, financial security, and a better quality of life.

If high prices have you feeling stuck, remember — your dream home might just be waiting in a second city. And don’t forget: many states and local governments offer down payment assistance programs and first-time buyer grants that can help you get started sooner than you think.