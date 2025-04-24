Real EstateFastest Growing U.S. Housing Markets | April 2025

Fastest Growing U.S. Housing Markets | April 2025

By: Aleksandra Kadzielawski Reviewed By: Paul Centopani
April 24, 2025 - 3 min read

Where homebuying is heating up—and why it matters

In a housing market full of noise and uncertainty, knowing where real opportunity exists is key—especially for first-time home buyers. Rising mortgage activity often signals renewed confidence, more inventory, and areas where buyers are finding success.

Each month, MMI’s Mortgage Benchmark Report highlights the U.S. counties and states seeing the biggest increases (and decreases) in home purchase activity. These trends aren’t just numbers—they’re a snapshot of where people are actively getting into homes.

Let’s take a closer look at what’s moving—and what it could mean for your next move.

The tables below reflect MMI’s April repost, showing the variance in purchase and construction production volumes across states and counties from January to February 2025.

Top 5 Rising States

StateUnit ChangeUnitsVol ChangeVol
Arkansas23.74%3,26316.78%$753M
Wyoming17.29%69219.34%$204M
Idaho16.38%2,95612.99%$1B
Mississippi15.32%1,63315.07%$383M
Nevada14.38%4,39913.48%$2B

Top 5 Falling States

StateUnit ChangeUnitsVol ChangeVol
New York-22.47%9,277-23.57%$4B
Kansas-21.13%1,691-15.62%$432M
Illinois-21.11%10,724-27.69%$3B
New Jersey-21.04%7,842-23.76%$3B
Maryland-19.52%6,623-22.59%$2B

Top 10 Hottest U.S. Counties

Here are the ten U.S. counties with the highest growth in home buying and building activity, likely driven by strong demand and local appeal.

County, StateUnit ChangeUnitsVol ChangeVol
Rockdale Co, GA278.95%144314.37%$41M
Crook Co, OR212.00%78145.45%$26M
Barrow Co, GA211.76%159171.77%$44M
Pulaski Co, AR206.19%643234.83%$147M
Carroll Co, TN123.33%6784.55%$11M
Coffee Co, AL112.12%7097.59%$17M
Haralson Co, GA107.69%54123.76%$13M
Greene Co, AR100.00%6670.70%$13M
Long Co, GA100.00%6698.56%$18M
Henderson Co, TX100.00%11681.69%$30M

First-time buyer watch: Where opportunity meets activity

Not sure if it’s the right moment to buy? The latest data offers encouraging signs: buyers like you are already making moves.

Counties like Cobb, Georgia, Wake, North Carolina, and York, South Carolina are among the fastest-growing housing markets right now—clear signs that purchase activity is on the rise.

These are places where first-time buyers are getting into homes, not just watching from the sidelines. Momentum is building, and it could be your chance to act before these markets become even more competitive.

Zooming out, the broader picture shows a shift in momentum toward the Southeast and Sunbelt regions—areas known for their relative affordability, population growth, and favorable tax climates. Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas are all seeing steady increases in mortgage volume, indicating that both local and relocating buyers are fueling demand.

In places like Travis and Denton counties in Texas, activity is ramping back up after a quieter second half of 2024. Builders have adjusted pricing, interest rate buydowns are helping affordability, and more listings are hitting the market—all of which are drawing buyers back in.

Meanwhile, Arizona, Nevada, and Florida continue to attract remote workers, retirees, and those looking for a lower cost of living without sacrificing lifestyle. These states are becoming go-to alternatives for buyers priced out of coastal metros.

In short, market “heat” isn’t just a headline—it’s a signal. Where mortgage activity is rising, opportunities are opening. For first-time buyers, knowing where to look can make all the difference in turning a challenging market into a winning one.

Tips for first-time buyers in fast-moving markets

Even in fast-moving markets, first-time buyers can compete—especially with the right game plan. Here’s how to stay ahead without overreaching:

  1. Get Pre-Approved Early: A mortgage pre-approval shows sellers you’re serious and ready. In hot markets, it’s often a must to even get your offer considered. Go a step further with a fully underwritten pre-approval if you can.
  2. Work With a Local Agent: An experienced agent knows what’s moving fast, which neighborhoods offer value, and how to craft a winning offer without blowing your budget.
  3. Be Ready, But Stay Grounded: Know your must-haves—and your deal breakers. When homes move fast, being clear on your limits helps you act quickly and wisely.
  4. Use First-Time Buyer Programs: Down payment assistance, grants, and special loan options (like FHA or USDA) can stretch your buying power. Many of the growing markets offer local programs worth exploring.

About this report

This list is based on the MMI Benchmark Report, which tracks real-time mortgage trends including loan volume, average size, and transaction type. We update this article monthly to help buyers stay informed and prepared.

