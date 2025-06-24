Home price growth

The pace of home value growth finally normalized since the historical highs of 2020 and 2021.

Overall, U.S. home prices rose 2% year-over-year in April, according to Cotality. But that ranged by almost 10 percentage points around the country.

See which states saw the largest and smallest home price growth.

How fast are home prices growing in my state?

Since skyrocketing from the extreme demand of rock-bottom mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021, the pace of housing value growth continues to decelerate.

Single-family home prices rose 2% annually in April, according to Cotality’s Home Price Index (HPI). Additionally, prices inched up 0.6% month-over-month.

“Housing market headwinds continue to challenge home buying demand, but improved for-sale supply is providing buyers with more options and helping keep softer price pressures for those looking to buy this spring,” said Selma Hepp, chief economist at CoreLogic. “And while annual home price growth has slowed considerably, home prices this spring have held up, and gains have mostly mirrored trends seen pre-pandemic. This is encouraging given the fears that consumer sentiment has faltered.” Cotality’s home price forecast for the coming month expects the solid home price trend to continue.”

Cotality forecast prices to grow 0.8% from April to May and 4.3% by April 2026.

At the state level, Connecticut led the nation with an 8.17% annual gain. Rhode Island (7.66%) and New Jersey (7.52%) came next, with Wyoming (6.43%) and New Hampshire (6.17%) rounding out the top five. Four states/districts posted annual declines, with Hawaii falling the most at -2.05%. Above that came Florida (-0.81%), Texas (-0.74%), Washington, D.C. (-0.59%), and Colorado (0.48%).

On a month-over-month basis, New Jersey properties saw the biggest boost (2.19%). Next were Missouri (1.91%), New Hampshire (1.83%), Wisconsin (1.71%), with Indiana and Delaware tied at (1.7%). Six states experienced monthly declines in April, with New York’s 1.58% drop topping the list. Following were Mississippi (-0.73%), West Virginia (-0.24%), Florida (-0.17%), and Arizona (-0.16).

The table below shows every state’s HPI changes for April 2025, according to Cotality:

State Month-Over-Month % Year-Over-Year % Forecasted Month-Over-Month % Forecasted Year-Over-Year % ALABAMA 0.45% 2.50% 0.81% 4.21% ALASKA 0.80% 6.08% 1.25% 7.85% ARIZONA -0.16% 1.28% 0.19% 3.01% ARKANSAS 0.58% 3.66% 0.82% 3.39% CALIFORNIA 0.68% 2.05% 0.70% 6.44% COLORADO 0.18% 0.48% 0.92% 6.09% CONNECTICUT 1.42% 8.17% 1.32% 4.87% DELAWARE 1.70% 4.06% 1.17% 3.84% DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA 0.99% -0.59% 0.87% 4.55% FLORIDA -0.17% -0.81% 0.53% 5.32% GEORGIA 0.47% 2.10% 0.73% 4.35% HAWAII 0.80% -2.05% 1.05% 7.55% IDAHO 1.40% 2.83% 1.15% 6.04% ILLINOIS 1.37% 6.05% 1.25% 4.06% INDIANA 1.70% 5.58% 1.21% 2.50% IOWA 0.76% 2.04% 0.99% 4.07% KANSAS 0.11% 3.17% 0.94% 3.24% KENTUCKY 0.57% 4.26% 0.86% 3.79% LOUISIANA 0.18% 0.95% 0.80% 3.88% MAINE 0.83% 4.89% 0.28% 3.06% MARYLAND 0.63% 3.58% 1.00% 4.90% MASSACHUSETTS 0.56% 3.58% 0.95% 4.36% MICHIGAN 0.97% 4.42% 1.07% 3.11% MINNESOTA 0.99% 2.07% 1.15% 4.31% MISSISSIPPI -0.73% 2.08% 0.67% 4.24% MISSOURI 1.91% 3.68% 1.00% 3.34% MONTANA 0.07% 2.56% 0.92% 5.44% NEBRASKA 0.76% 2.43% 0.93% 3.03% NEVADA 0.46% 4.13% 0.68% 4.93% NEW HAMPSHIRE 1.83% 6.17% 1.36% 4.84% NEW JERSEY 2.19% 7.52% 1.20% 3.94% NEW MEXICO 0.24% 1.22% 0.97% 5.05% NEW YORK -1.58% 2.34% 0.23% 3.00% NORTH CAROLINA 0.81% 3.02% 0.90% 4.54% NORTH DAKOTA 1.55% 4.63% 1.07% 4.18% OHIO 1.06% 4.58% 1.05% 2.51% OKLAHOMA 0.88% 2.40% 0.92% 3.94% OREGON 0.51% 1.00% 0.75% 6.74% PENNSYLVANIA 1.05% 4.36% 0.91% 3.34% RHODE ISLAND -0.07% 7.66% 0.75% 2.87% SOUTH CAROLINA 0.59% 4.43% 0.82% 4.79% SOUTH DAKOTA 0.78% 5.75% 1.07% 4.76% TENNESSEE 0.17% 2.08% 0.69% 4.48% TEXAS 0.22% -0.74% 0.71% 3.62% UTAH 1.01% 0.83% 1.10% 6.39% VERMONT 0.61% 4.22% 1.38% 5.49% VIRGINIA 0.32% 3.88% 0.76% 3.11% WASHINGTON 0.84% 2.63% 0.93% 6.90% WEST VIRGINIA -0.24% 4.43% 0.99% 4.16% WISCONSIN 1.71% 6.12% 1.30% 3.73% WYOMING 1.47% 6.43% 1.10% 5.93%

Advice for home buyers

Whether you’re a buyer or seller, navigating the housing market and its prices can be challenging.

When you’re shopping for property, you should know what to look for, what advice to take, and how to negotiate before putting offers on a house. And you should always see what financial assistance you may qualify for.

If you're ready to become a homeowner, reach out to a local mortgage lender and get started.




