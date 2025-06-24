Buying a homeHome Price Growth Led by Northeastern States, Wyoming

Home Price Growth Led by Northeastern States, Wyoming

By Paul Centopani Updated By Paul Centopani Reviewed By Aleksandra Kadzielawski
June 24, 2025 - 2 min read

Home price growth

The pace of home value growth finally normalized since the historical highs of 2020 and 2021.

Overall, U.S. home prices rose 2% year-over-year in April, according to Cotality. But that ranged by almost 10 percentage points around the country.

See which states saw the largest and smallest home price growth.

Check your home buying options. Start here

How fast are home prices growing in my state?

Since skyrocketing from the extreme demand of rock-bottom mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021, the pace of housing value growth continues to decelerate.

Single-family home prices rose 2% annually in April, according to Cotality’s Home Price Index (HPI). Additionally, prices inched up 0.6% month-over-month.

“Housing market headwinds continue to challenge home buying demand, but improved for-sale supply is providing buyers with more options and helping keep softer price pressures for those looking to buy this spring,” said Selma Hepp, chief economist at CoreLogic. “And while annual home price growth has slowed considerably, home prices this spring have held up, and gains have mostly mirrored trends seen pre-pandemic. This is encouraging given the fears that consumer sentiment has faltered.” Cotality’s home price forecast for the coming month expects the solid home price trend to continue.”

Cotality forecast prices to grow 0.8% from April to May and 4.3% by April 2026.

At the state level, Connecticut led the nation with an 8.17% annual gain. Rhode Island (7.66%) and New Jersey (7.52%) came next, with Wyoming (6.43%) and New Hampshire (6.17%) rounding out the top five. Four states/districts posted annual declines, with Hawaii falling the most at -2.05%. Above that came Florida (-0.81%), Texas (-0.74%), Washington, D.C. (-0.59%), and Colorado (0.48%).

On a month-over-month basis, New Jersey properties saw the biggest boost (2.19%). Next were Missouri (1.91%), New Hampshire (1.83%), Wisconsin (1.71%), with Indiana and Delaware tied at (1.7%). Six states experienced monthly declines in April, with New York’s 1.58% drop topping the list. Following were Mississippi (-0.73%), West Virginia (-0.24%), Florida (-0.17%), and Arizona (-0.16).

The table below shows every state’s HPI changes for April 2025, according to Cotality:

StateMonth-Over-Month %Year-Over-Year %Forecasted Month-Over-Month %Forecasted Year-Over-Year %
ALABAMA0.45%2.50%0.81%4.21%
ALASKA0.80%6.08%1.25%7.85%
ARIZONA-0.16%1.28%0.19%3.01%
ARKANSAS0.58%3.66%0.82%3.39%
CALIFORNIA0.68%2.05%0.70%6.44%
COLORADO0.18%0.48%0.92%6.09%
CONNECTICUT1.42%8.17%1.32%4.87%
DELAWARE1.70%4.06%1.17%3.84%
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA0.99%-0.59%0.87%4.55%
FLORIDA-0.17%-0.81%0.53%5.32%
GEORGIA0.47%2.10%0.73%4.35%
HAWAII0.80%-2.05%1.05%7.55%
IDAHO1.40%2.83%1.15%6.04%
ILLINOIS1.37%6.05%1.25%4.06%
INDIANA1.70%5.58%1.21%2.50%
IOWA0.76%2.04%0.99%4.07%
KANSAS0.11%3.17%0.94%3.24%
KENTUCKY0.57%4.26%0.86%3.79%
LOUISIANA0.18%0.95%0.80%3.88%
MAINE0.83%4.89%0.28%3.06%
MARYLAND0.63%3.58%1.00%4.90%
MASSACHUSETTS0.56%3.58%0.95%4.36%
MICHIGAN0.97%4.42%1.07%3.11%
MINNESOTA0.99%2.07%1.15%4.31%
MISSISSIPPI-0.73%2.08%0.67%4.24%
MISSOURI1.91%3.68%1.00%3.34%
MONTANA0.07%2.56%0.92%5.44%
NEBRASKA0.76%2.43%0.93%3.03%
NEVADA0.46%4.13%0.68%4.93%
NEW HAMPSHIRE1.83%6.17%1.36%4.84%
NEW JERSEY2.19%7.52%1.20%3.94%
NEW MEXICO0.24%1.22%0.97%5.05%
NEW YORK-1.58%2.34%0.23%3.00%
NORTH CAROLINA0.81%3.02%0.90%4.54%
NORTH DAKOTA1.55%4.63%1.07%4.18%
OHIO1.06%4.58%1.05%2.51%
OKLAHOMA0.88%2.40%0.92%3.94%
OREGON0.51%1.00%0.75%6.74%
PENNSYLVANIA1.05%4.36%0.91%3.34%
RHODE ISLAND-0.07%7.66%0.75%2.87%
SOUTH CAROLINA0.59%4.43%0.82%4.79%
SOUTH DAKOTA0.78%5.75%1.07%4.76%
TENNESSEE0.17%2.08%0.69%4.48%
TEXAS0.22%-0.74%0.71%3.62%
UTAH1.01%0.83%1.10%6.39%
VERMONT0.61%4.22%1.38%5.49%
VIRGINIA0.32%3.88%0.76%3.11%
WASHINGTON0.84%2.63%0.93%6.90%
WEST VIRGINIA-0.24%4.43%0.99%4.16%
WISCONSIN1.71%6.12%1.30%3.73%
WYOMING1.47%6.43%1.10%5.93%
Check your home buying options. Start here

Advice for home buyers

Whether you’re a buyer or seller, navigating the housing market and its prices can be challenging.

When you’re shopping for property, you should know what to look for, what advice to take, and how to negotiate before putting offers on a house. And you should always see what financial assistance you may qualify for.

If you’re ready to become a homeowner, reach out to a local mortgage lender and get started.

Time to make a move? Let us find the right mortgage for you


Paul Centopani
Authored By: Paul Centopani
The Mortgage Reports Editor
Paul Centopani is a writer and editor who started covering the lending and housing markets in 2018. Previous to joining The Mortgage Reports, he was a reporter for National Mortgage News. Paul grew up in Connecticut, graduated from Binghamton University and now lives in Chicago after a decade in New York and the D.C. area.
Paul Centopani
Updated By: Paul Centopani
The Mortgage Reports Editor
Paul Centopani is a writer and editor who started covering the lending and housing markets in 2018. Previous to joining The Mortgage Reports, he was a reporter for National Mortgage News. Paul grew up in Connecticut, graduated from Binghamton University and now lives in Chicago after a decade in New York and the D.C. area.
Aleksandra Kadzielawski
Reviewed By: Aleksandra Kadzielawski
The Mortgage Reports Editor
Aleksandra is endlessly curious about the housing market and loves turning what she learns into helpful content. She's a DePaul alum, licensed real estate agent, and NAR member who traded Chicago winters for Phoenix sunshine.