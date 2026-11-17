Key Takeaways Builder confidence fell to 25 in November, the lowest reading since April 2012, according to the National Association of Home Builders.

46% of builders cut prices in November, the highest share since the pandemic, with an average cut of 6%.

68% of builders offered sales incentives, such as help with closing costs or a lower mortgage rate.

For buyers shopping new construction, that means more room to negotiate, but a price cut and a rate buydown help you in different ways.

Home builders are the gloomiest they’ve been in 14 years. A monthly builder survey released Tuesday, Nov. 17, fell to its lowest level since April 2012.

The flip side: nearly half of builders cut prices this month. If you’re shopping for a newly built home, you may have more bargaining power than at any point since the pandemic.

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Builder confidence hits a 14-year low

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index fell four points to 25 in November. Any reading below 50 means more builders see conditions as poor than good.

November’s builder survey by the numbers

Overall index: 25, down from 29, the lowest since April 2012

25, down from 29, the lowest since April 2012 Builders cutting prices: 46%, the highest share since the pandemic

46%, the highest share since the pandemic Average price cut: 6%, unchanged for an eighth straight month

6%, unchanged for an eighth straight month Builders offering incentives: 68%, also a post-pandemic high

68%, also a post-pandemic high Buyer traffic index: 16, its lowest in 15 years outside the start of the pandemic in 2020

High rates and costs are keeping buyers away

Builders pointed to high mortgage rates, rising material and labor costs, and hesitant buyers. The average 30-year fixed rate was 7.339% on Nov. 17, up from 7.021% a week earlier, according to Mortgage Research Center data reported by Fortune.

“Mortgage rates above 7%, softer consumer confidence and an uncertain economic outlook are holding buyers back.” Robert Dietz, chief economist, National Association of Home Builders

NAHB Chairman Bill Owens said “with fewer buyers in the market, more builders are scaling back construction.”

How buyers can use builder price cuts

When builders struggle to sell, you can often negotiate on more than the sticker price. What a given builder will offer still varies widely by market, community and how long a home has been sitting.

Price cut vs. rate buydown: get both offers in dollars

Many builders will either lower the price or pay to buy down your mortgage rate. They help you in different ways.

A price cut lowers your loan amount, your down payment and often your property tax bill, and it lasts for as long as you own the home.

lowers your loan amount, your down payment and often your property tax bill, and it lasts for as long as you own the home. A rate buydown lowers your monthly payment, sometimes by more than a price cut would. But a temporary buydown like a 2-1 only lowers the rate for the first year or two.

Illustrative example: On a $450,000 home with 10% down, a 30-year loan at 7.3% has a principal and interest payment of about $2,777 a month. A 6% price cut, with 10% down on the new price, brings that to about $2,610. A permanent rate 1 percentage point lower (6.3%) on the original price brings it to about $2,507.

Those two offers cost the builder different amounts, so ask for each one in writing and compare the payment, cash to close and how long you plan to keep the loan. If you might refinance in a few years, a permanent price cut keeps paying off after the buydown’s value ends.

Closing costs: ask the builder to cover them

Builder-paid closing costs reduce the cash you need at the table. Your loan program limits how much a seller can contribute, so check with your lender before you agree to terms. Our guide to getting sellers to pay your closing costs explains how the limits work.

The builder’s lender: compare before you commit

Builder incentives often require you to use the builder’s affiliated lender. That can be a good deal, but not always. Get at least one outside quote and compare the full Loan Estimate, not just the rate. Read more on why builder incentives can cost more in the long run.

Don’t skip the inspection on a new home

A builder trying to move inventory may be stretched thin. An independent inspection, before closing and again before your warranty ends, can catch problems early. See our guide to buying a new construction home.

Housing data to watch next

Wednesday, Nov. 18: October housing starts and building permits from the Census Bureau, which show whether builders are pulling back

October housing starts and building permits from the Census Bureau, which show whether builders are pulling back Thursday, Nov. 19: Freddie Mac’s weekly mortgage rate survey

Freddie Mac’s weekly mortgage rate survey Dec. 16: NAHB’s next builder confidence reading

Bottom line: New-home buyers have leverage

Builders are cutting prices and offering incentives at the highest rates since the pandemic. If you’re shopping for a new home, ask for both a price cut and a rate buydown in writing, compare the numbers, and shop your mortgage with more than one lender. Rates and terms vary by lender and borrower.