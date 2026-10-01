Fed Meeting This Week Could Shake Up Mortgage Rates

Key Takeaways

Markets are watching to see if the Fed changes course on rates

Mortgage rates are currently averaging 7.32% for a 30-year fixed

Watch for changes in the Fed’s statement language — subtle word shifts can signal the next move

Consider locking your rate now — markets are uncertain and today’s rates already reflect current expectations

Markets Have Already Made Up Their Mind About This Fed Meeting

The Fed meets this week, and the only real question is how big the cut will be.

CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, which tracks market expectations for Fed decisions, shows traders overwhelmingly betting on a rate cut when the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) adjourns on October 28. That expectation is already baked into mortgage rates.

Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey put the 30-year fixed at 7.32% last week — down 8 basis points (0.08%) from the week prior. It’s a small drop, but it’s a drop.

Here’s what that means for you: if the Fed delivers exactly what markets expect, mortgage rates probably won’t move much on the news. The move is already priced in. The surprises — hawkish language, a dissenting vote, a hint about December — are what move rates from here.

But “not moving much” is different from “not moving at all.” Fed meetings almost always jolt the bond market in one direction or the other, and mortgage rates ride those bond yields.

If you’ve been waiting for a reason to act, this week gives you one. Now could be the time to lock in — before the Fed gives markets something they didn’t expect.

What Could Happen This Week — And What It Means For Your Rate

Three scenarios are on the table. Each one hits mortgage rates differently.

Scenario A: The Fed holds steady (base case)

This is what markets expect. With inflation still running at 3.7% — well above the Fed’s 2% target — the Fed has cover to sit tight. Unemployment at 4.2% isn’t flashing red yet, either.

If this happens, mortgage rates likely won’t move much. The hold is already baked in. You won’t see a big drop, but you won’t see a spike either.

In plain English: a “no change” decision is already priced into today’s rates.

Scenario B: A surprise cut

This is the long shot. But if the Fed cuts anyway — citing cracks in the job market or signs that 3.7% inflation is cooling faster than the headline number suggests — mortgage rates could drop.

Bond markets would read a surprise cut as the Fed getting ahead of a slowdown. That typically sends the 10-year Treasury yield lower, and mortgage rates follow.

If you’ve been waiting on the sidelines, this is the scenario you want. But don’t bet on it.

Scenario C: Hold steady, but hint at cuts ahead

This is the sneaky one. The Fed keeps rates where they are, but the statement language softens. Maybe a nod to “balanced risks” or more concern about the labor market at 4.2%.

Markets would hear that as code for “cuts are coming.” Mortgage rates could improve even without an actual rate change.

The opposite is also possible. If the Fed sounds more worried about 3.7% inflation and signals rates stay higher for longer, mortgage rates could tick up.

What this means for you

If you’ve found a rate you like, don’t wait for the meeting to lock. Markets can move fast on a single sentence. Now could be the time to lock in.

Anthony O. Kellum, of Kellum Mortgage, noted, “After the significant increases we’ve seen recently, some easing in Treasury yields could provide an opportunity for rates to stabilize and move slightly lower,”

What to Watch For in Wednesday’s Announcement

The statement itself is where the action is this time. There’s no dot plot, no updated economic projections. Just the written statement and Powell’s press conference.

Start with the language on the labor market. If the Fed softens its description of job gains or acknowledges rising unemployment risk, that’s a dovish signal. Markets will read it as a lean toward future cuts.

Next, watch the inflation language. Any shift from “remains elevated” to something gentler would be a big tell. The exact wording matters here more than you’d think.

Also watch for any new line about financial conditions or risks to the outlook. The Fed sometimes slips in a sentence that telegraphs the next move. If that sentence appears, mortgage rates will react before Powell even sits down.

Then comes the press conference. The key questions: Is the Fed data-dependent or leaning in a direction? How does Powell characterize the balance of risks? Does he push back on market pricing for future cuts, or let it stand?

So should you lock now or wait? If you’ve been shopping and you like today’s rate, there’s a strong case for locking before the announcement. Fed meetings move rates in both directions, and the swing can be sharp. Now could be the time to lock in.

If you’re earlier in the process, keep an eye on Wednesday afternoon. A dovish surprise could bring rates lower. A hawkish one could push them higher just as fast. Either way, you’ll want to be ready to move.

Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Realtors, noted, “Given that mortgage rates have already risen much more than the Federal Reserve’s short-term interest rate hikes, mortgage rates could be topping out,”

What Are Today’s Mortgage Rates?

The 30-year fixed sits at 7.3% right now, according to Mortgage News Daily. That’s not the bargain-basement territory of a few years back, but it’s where the market is today.

Markets can shift without notice. If you’ve found a rate you can live with, lock it.