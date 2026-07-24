The Fed Could Signal Rate Cuts This Week. Mortgage Rates Might Move First.

Key Takeaways

Markets are watching to see if the Fed changes course on rates

Mortgage rates are currently averaging 6.58% for a 30-year fixed

Watch for changes in the Fed’s statement language — subtle word shifts can signal the next move

Consider locking your rate now — markets are uncertain and today’s rates already reflect current expectations

The Fed Is Almost Certain to Hold Rates Steady — Again

The Federal Reserve wraps up its two-day meeting on July 29, and markets are betting on a familiar outcome: no change.

According to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, a platform that tracks futures contracts to gauge market expectations, traders see virtually no chance of a rate cut this month. A hold is fully priced in.

That means the fed funds rate will likely stay in its current range for the eighth straight meeting. For mortgage shoppers, the news isn’t exactly thrilling.

But here’s the thing — mortgage rates have barely budged either. The 30-year fixed rate averaged 6.58% last week, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. That’s up just 3 basis points (0.03%) from the week before.

Rates at these levels aren’t the rock-bottom deals of 2020 and 2021. But they’re not the 8% peaks of late 2023, either. If you’ve been waiting for rates to fall further before making a move, you could be waiting a while.

With markets already expecting a hold, the real action will come from the Fed’s statement and any hints about what’s next. Now could be the time to lock in before that language moves markets in either direction.

Three Ways This Meeting Could Go — And What Each Means for Your Rate

Here’s the most likely outcome: the Fed holds rates steady. Inflation is still running at 3.5%, well above the Fed’s 2% target. Unemployment sits at 4.2%, which is low but ticking in the wrong direction. That combination gives the Fed every reason to sit tight.

If that happens, don’t expect much movement in mortgage rates. Markets have already baked in a hold. Your rate quote on Wednesday afternoon will probably look a lot like your rate quote on Tuesday.

But here’s where it gets interesting.

If the Fed surprises with a rate cut, mortgage rates could drop fast. A cut would signal the Fed is more worried about a cooling job market than it is about sticky inflation. That would be a big deal. Markets would reprice overnight, and you’d likely see lenders pass along lower rates within hours.

Is a surprise cut likely? No. Not with inflation at 3.5%. But stranger things have happened.

The third scenario is the sneaky one. The Fed holds rates steady — exactly as expected — but changes its language. Maybe the statement drops a reference to “further tightening.” Maybe it adds a line about “evolving risks” in the labor market.

In plain English, that kind of shift would tell markets: cuts are coming sooner than you think.

And mortgage rates are forward-looking. They don’t wait for the Fed to actually cut. They move on hints. A dovish statement with no rate change could push your mortgage rate lower almost as fast as an actual cut would.

So even if the headline reads “Fed holds steady,” the real story will be buried in the statement’s wording. That’s where rate shoppers should pay attention.

Now could be the time to get a rate quote, before markets digest whatever the Fed delivers.

Mike Fratantoni, chief economist at the Mortgage Bankers Association, noted, “Incoming data showed that inflation dropped in June, but with oil prices spiking again, that improvement seems unlikely to continue in July data, and mortgage rates are likely to remain higher as a result,”

What To Watch For In Wednesday’s Announcement

Without updated economic projections this meeting, all eyes will be on the Fed’s official statement — and every word matters.

Start with the phrase “economic activity.” If the Fed swaps “solid” for something softer — like “moderate” or “slowing” — that’s a signal officials are getting nervous about growth. Markets will move on that kind of shift.

The inflation language is just as important. The Fed has been saying price pressures remain “somewhat elevated.” If that word “somewhat” disappears, it means the Fed sees inflation stalling — or worse, reaccelerating. Either change could push mortgage rates in opposite directions.

But the real action will come during Chair Powell’s press conference.

Reporters will press him on how tariffs are factoring into the Fed’s outlook. They’ll want to know whether the Fed views tariff-driven price increases as a one-time adjustment or something that could feed into broader inflation. Powell’s answer here will tell you a lot about when the next rate cut might come.

They’ll also push on the labor market. If Powell sounds confident that hiring remains strong, the Fed has room to stay patient. If he hedges, rate cuts could come sooner than markets expect.

So what should you do right now? If you’re rate shopping and you’ve found a number that works for your budget, now could be the time to lock in. The Fed isn’t expected to move rates this meeting, but Powell’s tone alone can send mortgage rates up or down in a hurry.

Don’t wait for the press conference to make your move if the math already works.

Lisa Sturtevant, chief economist at Bright MLS, noted, “Higher rates are going to mean a slow summer housing market,”

What Are Today’s Mortgage Rates?

Mortgage rates sit near 6.85% right now, and the Fed’s next move could push them in either direction. If you’ve found a rate that works for your budget, don’t sit on it. Markets can shift without notice. Get your rate locked in before the window moves on you.