Can I Be a First-Time Home Buyer in a Different State?

Key Takeaways Moving to a new state doesn’t affect your first-time home buyer status. It’s based on your ownership history.

If you haven’t owned and lived in a home in the past three years, you'll likely qualify as a first-time buyer.

Many states offer financial assistance to first-time buyers so relocating could open doors to new programs.

If you’ve recently relocated, or are planning to, you might be thinking about buying your first home in your new state. But a common question arises: Does moving to another state reset your status as a first-time home buyer? The short answer is: no.

Your status as a first-time home buyer depends on your homeownership history, not your geography. If you’ve never owned a home, or haven’t owned one in the past three years, you’re typically considered a first-time buyer, regardless of where you’re purchasing.

Why this question is more relevant than ever

Since the pandemic, millions have moved across state lines, a shift fueled by the rise of remote work, along with rising housing costs and the search for a better quality of life. For many, this move has also opened the door to homeownership for the first time.

According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), first-time buyers made up 32% of all home purchases in 2024, a modest rise as many renters transitioned to ownership in lower-cost regions. Relocation often plays a key role in that transition, offering both affordability and new opportunities to buy.

If that’s you, your move could come with more than just a fresh start. Changing states may also give you access to first-time home buyer programs you weren’t eligible for before, a potential financial boost as you put down new roots.

Relocating? You Might Still Qualify as a First-Time Buyer HUD defines a first-time home buyer as someone who hasn’t owned a primary residence in the past three years. That definition applies no matter where you move. So if you’re buying in a new state and haven’t owned recently, you could still qualify.

Real-life scanarios: Who qualifies and who doesn’t

Buying a home in a new state doesn’t automatically change your first-time buyer status. It all comes down to whether you’ve owned a primary residence in the past three years. Here are a few common scenarios that show how the rules apply.

Scenario 1:

Sarah has rented in Illinois for six years and just moved to South Carolina for work. Since she’s never owned a home, she qualifies as a first-time buyer in her new state.

Scenario 2:

Jason sold a townhome in Colorado two years ago and has been renting since. He’s now moving to Arizona. Because it hasn’t yet been three years since he last owned, he doesn’t currently qualify, but he will after the three-year window passes.

Scenario 3:

Melissa owned a condo in Pennsylvania five years ago but has rented ever since. She’s buying a home in North Carolina. Since it’s been more than three years since she owned, she qualifies again as a first-time buyer.

As you can see in the above examples, eligibility is based on ownership history, not your address. And after three years without owning, you typically regain first-time buyer status.

Why does being a first-time home buyer matter in a new state?

Many states offer financial assistance specifically designed for first-time home buyers, often in the form of down payment or closing cost help, forgivable second mortgages, discounted interest rates, or mortgage tax credits.

While some of these programs are available to repeat buyers, the most generous benefits are typically reserved for those purchasing a home for the first time.

For example:

Importantly, most of these programs do not require long-term residency, just that you’ll live in the home you’re buying.

The bottom line

Yes, you can be a first-time home buyer in another state, so long as you meet the ownership criteria. Your status doesn’t reset with a move, and if you’ve never owned or haven’t owned in the last three years, you likely qualify.

That status can make a big difference, especially if your new state offers strong homebuyer incentives. Take the time to explore local programs, you might find grants, tax credits, or down payment assistance that make your first home more affordable than expected.