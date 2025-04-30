Mortgage NewsU.S. Report Cards: Homebuilding and Housing Affordability by State

By: Paul Centopani Reviewed By: Aleksandra Kadzielawski
April 30, 2025 - 3 min read

Home building and affordability across the United States

Although for-sale inventory is rebounding, there's still a large gap between supply and demand. Aspiring home buyers struggle with too few options, especially at the lower end of the market.

A report from Realtor.com graded the entire country on how effectively those issues are being addressed. See how every state measured up.

Housing market grades, state-by-state

The lack of for-sale options and the dual financial barriers to entry — high property values and high mortgage rates — have kept homeownership at arm's length for many house hunters.

But every locality can vary greatly in price and the amount of red tape in front of creating more homes. Realtor.com scored every state to determine where home buyers can find financially accessible housing and where new construction can more easily flourish. Overall, the South and Midwest received the highest marks with their combinations of relative affordability and laxed regulations.

GradeMidwestNortheastSouthWest
A1020
B4060
C7599
D0001
F0403
Total1291713

"Our state report card rankings reveal stark disparities in housing affordability and homebuilding efforts across the U.S. While some states are leading the way with strong homebuilding activity, others are grappling with high housing prices and sluggish construction," said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com.

Realtor.com's total score splits into affordability (share of median income to pay for a median-priced property and Affordability Score) and homebuilding activity (building permits per capita and New-Construction Premium). Affordability Score ranges from 0 to 2, with higher numbers representing better affordability. New-Construction Premium measures the price difference between new and existing homes.

Realtor.com's grading system looks like this:

Total ScoreGrade
77.5+A+
72.5-77.5A
70-72.5A-
67.5-70B+
62.5-67.5B
60-62.5B-
57.5-60C+
47.5-57.5C
40-47.5C-
37.5-40D+
32.5-37.5D
30-32.5D-
0-30F

The only state to get an A, South Carolina led the nation with a score of 75. Right behind, were 72's in Iowa and Texas. Indiana's 70 and North Carolina's 69 rounded out the top five.

On the other end of the spectrum, seven states flunked. These are generally smaller states with less land to develop, have stricter development laws, are expensive, or a combination of the three. Rhode Island had the lowest score in the nation with a 12.2. Massachusetts went just above with a 12.6, then came 13.2 in New York, 15.8 in Hawaii, 19.5 in California, 28.3 in Connecticut, and 29.8 in Oregon.

The table below shows the full report card for every state, ranked by their total score, according to Realtor.com:

RankStateTotal ScoreGradeAffordability Score2024 Median Listing Price2024 Median Household IncomeShare of 2024 Permits2024 Share of PopulationNew Construction Premium
1South Carolina75A0.65$354,429$64,8983.20%1.60%-8.20%
2Iowa72A-0.92$294,600$73,1220.80%0.90%58.40%
3Texas72A-0.61$370,663$73,20315.30%9.20%7.50%
4Indiana70B+0.87$293,021$69,6741.80%2.00%49.10%
5North Carolina69B+0.59$408,663$68,7746.40%3.30%2.60%
6South Dakota67B0.59$380,391$73,9560.40%0.30%11.40%
7Nebraska67B0.72$350,229$74,0270.70%0.60%49.40%
8Arkansas65B0.74$296,829$59,2740.90%0.90%41.50%
9Georgia65B0.64$392,678$72,8774.60%3.30%15.20%
10Minnesota62B-0.77$394,042$86,2721.50%1.70%47.10%
11Virginia62B-0.73$434,711$89,1722.30%2.60%39.00%
12Louisiana61B-0.77$278,215$58,0601.00%1.40%11.40%
13Alabama60B-0.71$328,950$60,5781.40%1.50%16.70%
14Florida59C+0.52$445,826$69,22611.80%6.80%-4.00%
15Oklahoma58C+0.77$297,540$63,2610.90%1.20%33.40%
16Ohio58C+0.89$269,130$68,4882.10%3.50%91.10%
16Wisconsin58C+0.67$381,282$74,1951.60%1.80%39.90%
18Kentucky58C+0.75$304,296$62,8371.10%1.30%32.20%
19Delaware58C+0.58$491,463$76,3790.50%0.30%29.60%
20Kansas57C0.82$303,891$71,3000.60%0.90%105.90%
21Arizona57C0.5$499,982$74,4834.00%2.30%-2.70%
22Missouri56C0.82$298,696$68,0101.20%1.80%50.90%
23Maryland55C0.81$416,558$97,3641.20%1.80%50.90%
24West Virginia55C0.91$240,954$58,4320.30%0.50%62.80%
25Tennessee53C0.55$433,987$66,6313.10%2.10%15.30%
26Idaho52C0.42$571,023$72,9491.20%0.60%-2.00%
27Maine51C0.59$440,523$71,4760.40%0.40%40.60%
27Colorado51C0.55$599,104$90,5552.20%1.80%5.30%
29Utah51C0.49$602,230$88,4381.60%1.00%9.30%
30Illinois50C0.86$316,613$79,1801.30%3.70%75.00%
31Michigan50C0.86$284,762$69,0421.50%3.00%96.40%
32North Dakota49C0.73$359,034$73,4890.20%0.20%45.40%
33Pennsylvania48.3C0.82$306,740$74,4661.60%3.80%89.90%
34Nevada45.7C-0.49$492,789$71,9421.40%1.00%19.20%
35New Jersey45.4C-0.58$563,048$96,2782.50%2.80%74.10%
36Washington44.7C-0.51$636,445$93,2972.60%2.30%18.30%
37Mississippi44.2C-0.72$291,262$55,0300.50%0.90%41.90%
38New Mexico43.2C-0.57$392,571$61,6560.50%0.60%2.40%
39Vermont43C-0.56$493,716$79,7940.20%0.20%51.50%
40District of Columbia42.6C-0.67$610,723$98,9160.10%0.20%0.20%
41New Hampshire42.2C-0.57$572,784$94,9290.30%0.40%38.70%
42Wyoming41.2C-0.56$465,295$73,7330.10%0.20%19.60%
43Alaska40.4C-0.73$417,738$86,2750.10%0.20%30.30%
44Montana35.2D0.4$634,523$69,6830.40%0.30%14.70%
45Oregon29.8F0.46$563,896$78,0221.00%1.30%2.00%
46Connecticut28.3F0.64$517,849$89,7170.40%1.10%68.20%
47California19.5F0.43$756,185$92,6056.80%11.70%-7.10%
48Hawaii15.8F0.45$822,065$91,3850.20%0.40%26.20%
49New York13.2F0.5$664,622$81,0573.10%5.80%76.20%
50Massachusetts12.6F0.48$781,758$96,5841.00%2.10%42.80%
51Rhode Island12.2F0.47$537,521$80,7910.10%0.30%43.80%
Advice for home buyers

Buying a home is a major commitment and house hunters have faced tough conditions with few options, high competition and low affordability.

But some states offer more welcoming environments, with more reasonable prices and easier pathways for construction. You should only buy what you can comfortably afford, shop your mortgage rate around, and see if you qualify for closing cost or down payment assistance.

If you're ready to get started, reach out to a local mortgage lender today.

Paul Centopani
Authored By: Paul Centopani
The Mortgage Reports Editor
Paul Centopani is a writer and editor who started covering the lending and housing markets in 2018. Previous to joining The Mortgage Reports, he was a reporter for National Mortgage News. Paul grew up in Connecticut, graduated from Binghamton University and now lives in Chicago after a decade in New York and the D.C. area.
Aleksandra Kadzielawski
Reviewed By: Aleksandra Kadzielawski
The Mortgage Reports Editor
Aleksandra is endlessly curious about the housing market and loves turning what she learns into helpful content. She's a DePaul alum, licensed real estate agent, and NAR member who traded Chicago winters for Phoenix sunshine.