50 ZIP Codes Where Buying a 3-Bedroom Is Still Within Reach

Homeownership can feel like something for “someday”—after the promotions, after the student loans, after you’ve checked all the boxes. But here’s the thing: it doesn’t have to be that way.

Thanks to new research from the Mortgage Research Center, we now know there are 50 places in the U.S. where you can buy a three-bedroom home and still breathe financially. If you’ve been thinking about when to make your move, this might just be it.

A path forward for first-time buyers

Let’s face it: the housing market has been tough to watch. Prices are up. Mortgage rates are unpredictable. And for a lot of renters, homeownership feels like a distant goal.

But this new data tells a different story—one filled with real opportunity, especially if you’re open to looking outside the typical markets.

The Mortgage Research Center identified 50 ZIP codes where estimated monthly housing costs for a three-bedroom home fall under $1,400. That includes mortgage, taxes, insurance, and PMI. And in some ZIPs? You could own a home for as little as $500 a month.

These aren’t projections or hypotheticals. These are real homes in real communities for sale right now—and many of them could cost less per month than what you’re currently paying in rent.

Where you can still afford to buy

The Mortgage Research Center’s study looked at real sales data in ZIP codes across the country. To make the list, each ZIP had to have at least 10 recent three-bedroom home sales, ensuring that the data reflects active, viable markets.

They then applied a pricing model based on:

A 10% down payment

A 6.61% mortgage rate (as of March 2025)

Local property tax and insurance estimates

PMI (Private Mortgage Insurance)

The result is a rare but refreshing snapshot of affordable homeownership in 2025—a coast-to-coast affordability snapshot that showcases where homeownership is still accessible for the average American buyer.

Here’s a look at the 20 most affordable ZIP codes on the list:

Rank ZIP Code City, State Estimated Monthly Payment 1 48234 Detroit, MI $496 2 44105 Cleveland, OH $551 3 48601 Saginaw, MI $555 4 19132 Philadelphia, PA $567 5 38127 Memphis, TN $713 6 63136 St. Louis, MO $806 7 32209 Jacksonville, FL $958 8 14701 Jamestown, NY $975 9 61401 Galesburg, IL $979 10 36116 Montgomery, AL $1,013 11 70601 Lake Charles, LA $1,041 12 29203 Columbia, SC $1,047 13 62526 Decatur, IL $1,053 14 79107 Amarillo, TX $1,062 15 53204 Milwaukee, WI $1,071 16 31907 Columbus, GA $1,084 17 71107 Shreveport, LA $1,085 18 46222 Indianapolis, IN $1,085 19 25801 Beckley, WV $1,102 20 30906 Augusta, GA $1,106

Source: Mortgage Research Center

Are these just cheap homes—or livable places?

Affordability is a huge win—but it’s not the only thing that matters. Are these communities places where you’d want to build a life, raise a family, or put down roots?

The short answer: many of them are.

Let’s take a look at a few standout examples:

Reese, MI offers small-town charm, quiet streets, and a tight-knit community that values safety and family.

offers small-town charm, quiet streets, and a tight-knit community that values safety and family. Jonesboro, AR is home to Arkansas State University and has access to jobs in education, healthcare, and logistics.

is home to Arkansas State University and has access to jobs in education, healthcare, and logistics. Zanesville, OH and Decatur, IL are post-industrial towns experiencing a quiet comeback—revitalizing their downtowns while maintaining a low cost of living.

That said, smaller towns often mean fewer job opportunities, longer commutes, and fewer big-city perks.

But if you’re working remotely, starting a family, or simply want a slower pace with a lower price tag, these ZIPs can offer something many metros no longer do: affordable stability.

Why this matters in 2025

If you’ve been renting and feeling stuck, these ZIP codes offer a way forward. With total monthly costs often lower than rent, homeownership becomes not just a dream—but a strategy.

You don’t need perfect credit. You don’t need a massive down payment. And you definitely don’t need to wait until everything in life feels perfectly aligned. What you do need is the information—and now you have it.

According to the Mortgage Research Center, buyers who work with the right lender and stay flexible can uncover paths to homeownership that don’t require breaking the bank.

Ready to make move?

The takeaway is simple: You have options. And if you’re willing to expand your search, you just might find that your first home is closer—and more affordable—than you ever thought possible.

Explore the full list of ZIP codes on MortgageResearch.com, and see where your homeownership journey could begin. The door to buying a house might be more open than you think.