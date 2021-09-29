Today’s mortgage and refinance rates

Average mortgage rates rose yet again yesterday. But it was a modest rise and nothing like as damaging as appeared possible first thing that morning. Small mercies.

There may be a pause in the seemingly relentless rises. Because mortgage rates today look likely to fall. But it’s too soon to do more than hope that this represents a sustained change of direction.

Current mortgage and refinance rates

Program Mortgage Rate APR* Change Conventional 30 year fixed Conventional 30 year fixed 3.181 % 3.195 % +0.01% Conventional 15 year fixed Conventional 15 year fixed 2.492 % 2.517 % -0.02% Conventional 20 year fixed Conventional 20 year fixed 3.031 % 3.068 % +0.02% Conventional 10 year fixed Conventional 10 year fixed 2.5 % 2.554 % +0.01% 30 year fixed FHA 30 year fixed FHA 3.152 % 3.913 % Unchanged 15 year fixed FHA 15 year fixed FHA 2.536 % 3.18 % Unchanged 5/1 ARM FHA 5/1 ARM FHA 2.384 % 3.062 % -0.02% 30 year fixed VA 30 year fixed VA 2.977 % 3.169 % Unchanged 15 year fixed VA 15 year fixed VA 2.723 % 3.072 % +0.01% 5/1 ARM VA 5/1 ARM VA 2.494 % 2.303 % -0.01% Rates are provided by our partner network, and may not reflect the market. Your rate might be different. Click here for a personalized rate quote. See our rate assumptions here.

COVID-19 mortgage updates: Mortgage lenders are changing rates and rules due to COVID-19. To see the latest on how coronavirus could impact your home loan, click here.

Should you lock a mortgage rate today?

Mortgage rates have fallen only five times since Sept. 1 and all but one of those were tiny, according to Mortgage News Daily’s archive. But the rises over that period have been bigger and more frequent. And, as a result, average rates for 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages have risen to 3.16% from 2.92% at the start of the month.

So my suggestion is that you lock your rate soon. Of course, that doesn’t mean today if the falls that looked likely first thing materialize. But it’s far from clear that those will continue for long.

Yes, it’s possible that rates could fall back again in a sustained way. But I reckon that’s much less likely than their continuing to rise.

So my personal rate lock recommendations remain:

LOCK if closing in 7 days

if closing in days LOCK if closing in 15 days

if closing in days LOCK if closing in 30 days

if closing in days LOCK if closing in 45 days

if closing in days LOCK if closing in 60 days

However, I don’t claim perfect foresight. And your personal analysis could turn out to be as good as mine — or better. So you might choose to be guided by your instincts and your personal tolerance for risk.

Market data affecting today’s mortgage rates

Here’s a snapshot of the state of play this morning at about 9:50 a.m. (ET). The data, compared with roughly the same time yesterday, were:

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes tumbled to 1.50% from 1.56% . ( Good for mortgage rates .) More than any other market, mortgage rates normally tend to follow these particular Treasury bond yields

. ( .) More than any other market, mortgage rates normally tend to follow these particular Treasury bond yields Major stock indexes were higher soon after opening. ( Bad for mortgage rates. ) When investors are buying shares they’re often selling bonds, which pushes prices of those down and increases yields and mortgage rates. The opposite may happen when indexes are lower

were higher soon after opening. ( ) When investors are buying shares they’re often selling bonds, which pushes prices of those down and increases yields and mortgage rates. The opposite may happen when indexes are lower Oil prices fell to $74.64 from $76.19 a barrel. ( Good for mortgage rates*. ) Energy prices play a large role in creating inflation and also point to future economic activity.

fell $74.64 from $76.19 a barrel. ( ) Energy prices play a large role in creating inflation and also point to future economic activity. Gold prices edged up to $1,738 from $1,735 an ounce. ( Neutral for mortgage rates *.) In general, it is better for rates when gold rises, and worse when gold falls. Gold tends to rise when investors worry about the economy. And worried investors tend to push rates lower

edged up to $1,738 from an ounce. ( *.) In general, it is better for rates when gold rises, and worse when gold falls. Gold tends to rise when investors worry about the economy. And worried investors tend to push rates lower CNN Business Fear & Greed index — decreased to 28 from 35 out of 100. (Good for mortgage rates.) “Greedy” investors push bond prices down (and interest rates up) as they leave the bond market and move into stocks, while “fearful” investors do the opposite. So lower readings are better than higher ones

*A change of less than $20 on gold prices or 40 cents on oil ones is a fraction of 1%. So we only count meaningful differences as good or bad for mortgage rates.

Caveats about markets and rates

Before the pandemic and the Federal Reserve’s interventions in the mortgage market, you could look at the above figures and make a pretty good guess about what would happen to mortgage rates that day. But that’s no longer the case. We still make daily calls. And are usually right. But our record for accuracy won’t achieve its former high levels until things settle down.

So use markets only as a rough guide. Because they have to be exceptionally strong or weak to rely on them. But, with that caveat, so far mortgage rates today look likely to fall. But be aware that “intraday swings” (when rates change direction during the day) are a common feature right now.

Find and lock a low rate (Sep 29th, 2021)

Important notes on today’s mortgage rates

Here are some things you need to know:

Typically, mortgage rates go up when the economy’s doing well and down when it’s in trouble. But there are exceptions. Read ‘ How mortgage rates are determined and why you should care Only “top-tier” borrowers (with stellar credit scores, big down payments and very healthy finances) get the ultralow mortgage rates you’ll see advertised Lenders vary. Yours may or may not follow the crowd when it comes to daily rate movements — though they all usually follow the wider trend over time When daily rate changes are small, some lenders will adjust closing costs and leave their rate cards the same Refinance rates are typically close to those for purchases. And a recent regulatory change has narrowed a gap that previously existed

So there’s a lot going on here. And nobody can claim to know with certainty what’s going to happen to mortgage rates in coming hours, days, weeks or months.

Are mortgage and refinance rates rising or falling?

Today and soon

Yesterday, Nobel-prize-winning economist Paul Krugman explained in a New York Times e-newsletter why the possibility of the debt ceiling not being raised on time is so serious:

… the crisis could be very severe. It’s not just that the federal government would run out of money, forcing curtailment of essential services. U.S. government debt plays an essential role in the global financial system because Treasury securities are used as collateral in financial transactions around the world. During the brief Covid-induced financial panic of March 2020 interest rates on short-term Treasuries actually went negative, as frightened investors piled into the safest assets they could think of. Make U.S. debt unsafe — make the U.S. government an unreliable counterparty, because its ability to pay its bills is contingent on the whims of an irresponsible opposition party — and the disruption to world markets could be devastating.