More Sellers Are Skipping Realtors — Should You?

If you're thinking about selling your home but aren't sure how to go about it in today’s market, you’re not alone. High mortgage rates, economic uncertainty, and rising costs of living have many homeowners rethinking the traditional way of selling — or avoiding it altogether.

But here’s what’s different in 2025: You have real options. A growing number of sellers are exploring non-traditional paths to meet their needs for speed, flexibility, and control. Whether you want to avoid hefty commissions, skip the hassle of prepping your home, or just sell on your own terms, alternative selling models are becoming more mainstream — and in some cases, more appealing than the old-fashioned agent-and-open-house route.

This guide will walk you through the most popular modern selling options, explain when working with a traditional agent still makes sense, and help you decide which path fits your goals.

Why more sellers are looking beyond the MLS

Let’s face it: the standard home-selling process isn’t always ideal. Deep cleaning, staging, repairs, scheduling open houses, and paying 5%–6% in commissions — all while navigating life transitions like a job move, divorce, or expanding family — can feel like a second full-time job.

Many sellers today are also reluctant to give up their existing mortgage rate, which might be 3% or lower. Trading that for today’s higher interest rates — and footing the bill for agent fees on top — doesn’t make financial sense for everyone.

At the same time, awareness is growing. Recent headlines about real estate commission lawsuits and settlements have prompted more homeowners to question how much value they’re actually getting from full-service agents — and whether there's a better way.

That’s why sellers are increasingly asking:

“Can I sell without an agent?”

“Is there a faster, simpler way to close?”

“Can I get cash out of my home without moving right away?”

In 2025, the answer to all of those is yes — depending on your goals.

Option 1: Sell directly to a cash buyer

If you value speed, simplicity, and certainty, selling to a direct cash buyer could be the easiest route. These companies — from large national platforms to smaller local investors — make fast offers, often within days, and typically buy homes “as is.” That means no cleaning, staging, repairs, or showings.

This approach is especially appealing if:

You need to sell quickly due to a move, divorce, or financial issue

Your home needs repairs you can’t or don’t want to make

You’d rather skip the traditional listing and open house process entirely

Companies like Opendoor and Offerpad operate in many major metro areas, while boutique buyers often provide more personalized programs and flexibility in smaller markets.

While cash buyers may not always offer top dollar, many sellers find the trade-off worth it for the convenience, speed, and reduced risk of the deal falling through.

Option 2: Use a flat-fee MLS service

If you're comfortable handling some of the sale process yourself, but still want maximum exposure for your listing, a flat-fee MLS service could be your sweet spot.

These services charge a one-time fee — usually a few hundred dollars — to get your home listed on the Multiple Listing Service (MLS), which feeds into sites like Zillow and Realtor.com. From there, you're responsible for showings, negotiations, and closing — but you keep more of your sale proceeds by avoiding listing agent commissions.

Flat-fee MLS platforms include:

FSBO.com

Homecoin.com

Beycome.com

This route works best if you’re confident in pricing your home, have some availability to manage showings and offers, and want to minimize costs without sacrificing visibility.

Option 3: Explore a sale-leaseback program

A sale-leaseback allows you to sell your home and continue living in it as a renter — offering a way to tap into your home equity without having to move right away. It’s a growing trend, especially among homeowners looking for flexibility as they navigate life transitions.

This strategy can be especially helpful if you:

Need cash to cover a major expense or pay off debt

Want to buy a new home before selling your current one

Are downsizing but need more time to make the move

Want to stay in your home through retirement or another milestone

Several national companies, including Truehold and StayFrank, offer sale-leaseback programs. In certain metro areas, localized options are emerging too — such as The District PHX, which offers Phoenix-area homeowners a way to sell their home and remain in place while renting from the new owner.

Keep in mind that sale-leaseback agreements typically come with eligibility requirements and lease terms based on the home’s market value. Be sure to review the details carefully and compare offers before moving forward.

Option 4: Sell to someone you already know

If you already have a buyer in mind — a friend, family member, tenant, or neighbor — you may not need a real estate agent or listing service at all.

In this case, you can:

Hire a real estate attorney to handle the contract and paperwork

Order a home appraisal to agree on a fair price

Negotiate the terms directly with the buyer

This method can be fast, private, and cost-effective — but make sure both parties are clear about expectations and timelines to avoid future disputes.

Option 5: List with a traditional real estate agent

While alternatives are gaining ground, traditional agents still play a valuable role — especially if your goal is to get the highest price possible, or you don’t want to manage the process yourself.

A good agent will:

Accurately price your home for the current market

Market it professionally (photos, listings, open houses)

Handle showings, offers, negotiations, and paperwork

Help you navigate buyer contingencies and closing hurdles

If your home is in great condition and you’re in a seller-friendly market, a traditional listing may bring the best return. Just be sure to vet agents carefully and understand the full cost of commissions.

Not ready to sell? Tap into your home equity without a loan

If you're not quite ready to sell but still want to access your home equity, there are newer options beyond the traditional HELOC or home equity loan.

Companies like Unlock Technologies offer home equity agreements (HEAs), which provide a lump sum of cash today in exchange for a share of your home’s future value. There are no monthly payments, and you don’t have to move or list your home to qualify.

Home equity agreements can be a smart option if you’re looking for flexibility, don’t want to take on new debt, or are weighing your selling timeline. Just be sure to compare the long-term cost of a home equity agreement with more conventional financing options — especially if you plan to stay in your home for several years.

The bottom line

For years, homeowners had one main way to sell: hire a real estate agent, prep the home, list on the MLS, and hope for the best. But today, the process is no longer one-size-fits-all.

Whether you're looking for speed, simplicity, cash flexibility, or maximum profit, there’s likely a selling option that fits your unique needs. From skipping the open houses to staying in your home post-sale, modern alternatives give you the freedom to sell on your own terms.

The most important step? Knowing you have choices — and taking the time to pick the one that supports your goals.