Stock your new home with Prime Day deals

Amazon Prime Day kicks off on July 12 this year. The two-day event is known for slashing prices on home goods, electronics, and everyday essentials. If you just bought a home — or plan to buy one soon — you might be able to find some great savings on big-ticket items you need for your new place.

Here’s the lowdown on early Prime Day deals for homeowners and what you can expect to see go on sale in the coming days.

Early Prime Day Deals for homeowners

Some early Prime Day deals are already available to Prime members. These include electronics like home security systems, TVs, and gaming consoles, as well as low prices on furniture, appliances, and lots of Amazon-brand basics.

If you want to get a head start, here are just a few early Prime Day sales that could be great for new homeowners.

Note: Prices were current at the time of writing but are subject to change.

Electronics and home security deals

Smart TV on sale for Amazon Prime Day

55-Inch 4K Smart Fire TV, $280 (was $450)

Gaming system on sale for Amazon Prime Day

Fire TV Gaming Bundle With Fire TV Stick and Luna Controller, $95 (was $125)

JBL speaker on sale for Amazon Prime Day

JBL Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $100 (was $130)

AirPods on sale for Amazon Prime Day

Apple AirPods Pro, $200 (was $250)

Ring doorbell on sale for Amazon Prime Day

Ring Video Doorbell, $75 (was $100)

Ring security system on sale for Amazon Prime Day

Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit (2nd Gen), $150 (was $250)

Home appliance and kitchen deals

Air conditioner on sale for Amazon Prime Day

COLZER Portable Air Conditioner, $420 (was $550)

Vitamix blender on sale for Amazon Prime Day

Vitamix E310 Professional Grade Blender, $300 (was $350)

Cookware set on sale for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Brand 12-Piece Kitchen Cookware Set, $82 (was $95)

Air fryer on sale for Amazon Prime Day

Ultrean Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart, $50 (was $95)

Vacuum on sale for Amazon Prime Day

Bissell MultiClean Pet Vacuum, $140 (was $196)

Robot vacuum on sale for Amazon Prime Day

Shark AV2511AE Robot Vacuum, $500 (was $600)

Bed and bath deals

Casper mattress on sale for Amazon Prime Day

Casper Original Mattress (Full), $1,075 (was $1,195) 

Towel set on sale for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Brand 6 Piece Blended Egyptian Cotton Bath Towel Set, $28 (was $31)

Sheet set on sale for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Brand Pinzon 300 Thread Count Organic Cotton Bed Sheet Set, $37 (was $41)

Patio, lawn, and garden deals

Inflatable pool on sale for Amazon Prime Day

Inflatable Above-Ground Swimming Pool, $68 (was $80)

Grill on sale for Amazon Prime Day

Traeger Pellet Grill And Smoker, $600 (was $700)

Projector and screen on sale for Amazon Prime Day

TMY Projector And Screen, $68 (was $80)

Patio set on sale for Amazon Prime Day

3-Piece Bistro Outdoor Table Set, $99 (was $116)

Gardening tool set on sale for Amazon Prime Day

Stainless Steel Garden Tool Set, $30 (was $60)

More deals to expect on Prime Day 2022

Most Prime Day sales won’t be revealed until the event officially starts on July 12, 2022. But past Prime Day deals can clue us in on what’s likely to go on sale this year.

If you’re hoping to snag a low price on any of these items, you may want to hold out until Prime Day and see what you can save:

Electronics: 

  • Amazon devices (Echo, Kindle, etc.)
  • Apple devices (AirPods, iPads, etc.)
  • Home security systems (Ring)
  • Speakers and sound systems
  • Smart TVs and streaming devices
  • Gaming systems
  • Wearables like smartwatches

Home goods:  

  • Kitchen appliances (blenders, slow cookers, air fryers, etc.)
  • Cookware sets
  • Vacuum cleaners and robot vacuums (Roomba)
  • Trash cans and home organization
  • Sheets, towels, and other bed and bath goods

Furniture and more: 

  • Living room furniture
  • Mattresses and bedroom furniture
  • Home office furniture (chairs, standing desks)
  • Outdoor patio furniture
  • Inflatable pools
  • Grills and firepits
  • Gardening supplies

Amazon Prime membership perks

You have to be an Amazon Prime Member to access early Prime Day deals as well as the main sale on July 11-12. Prime membership comes with some pretty nice perks like free one-day delivery and two-hour delivery on some items, same-day shipping, and rewards and discounts.

If you’re a student, your first 6 months of Prime are free! If you’re not a student, there’s a $119 annual fee ($13 per month).

