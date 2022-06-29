Stock your new home with Prime Day deals

Amazon Prime Day kicks off on July 12 this year. The two-day event is known for slashing prices on home goods, electronics, and everyday essentials. If you just bought a home — or plan to buy one soon — you might be able to find some great savings on big-ticket items you need for your new place.

Here’s the lowdown on early Prime Day deals for homeowners and what you can expect to see go on sale in the coming days.

Shop early Prime Day deals now or Sign up for Amazon Prime today

The Mortgage Reports may receive a portion of sales via affiliate links on this page. We strive to recommend products that genuinely reflect our true opinion of the product or service.

Early Prime Day Deals for homeowners

Some early Prime Day deals are already available to Prime members. These include electronics like home security systems, TVs, and gaming consoles, as well as low prices on furniture, appliances, and lots of Amazon-brand basics.

If you want to get a head start, here are just a few early Prime Day sales that could be great for new homeowners.

Note: Prices were current at the time of writing but are subject to change.

55-Inch 4K Smart Fire TV, $280 (was $450)

Fire TV Gaming Bundle With Fire TV Stick and Luna Controller, $95 (was $125)

JBL Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $100 (was $130)

Apple AirPods Pro, $200 (was $250)

Ring Video Doorbell, $75 (was $100)

Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit (2nd Gen), $150 (was $250)

COLZER Portable Air Conditioner, $420 (was $550)

Vitamix E310 Professional Grade Blender, $300 (was $350)

Amazon Brand 12-Piece Kitchen Cookware Set, $82 (was $95)

Ultrean Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart, $50 (was $95)

Bissell MultiClean Pet Vacuum, $140 (was $196)

Shark AV2511AE Robot Vacuum, $500 (was $600)

Casper Original Mattress (Full), $1,075 (was $1,195)

Amazon Brand 6 Piece Blended Egyptian Cotton Bath Towel Set, $28 (was $31)

Amazon Brand Pinzon 300 Thread Count Organic Cotton Bed Sheet Set, $37 (was $41)

Inflatable Above-Ground Swimming Pool, $68 (was $80)

Traeger Pellet Grill And Smoker, $600 (was $700)

TMY Projector And Screen, $68 (was $80)

3-Piece Bistro Outdoor Table Set, $99 (was $116)

Stainless Steel Garden Tool Set, $30 (was $60)

More deals to expect on Prime Day 2022

Most Prime Day sales won’t be revealed until the event officially starts on July 12, 2022. But past Prime Day deals can clue us in on what’s likely to go on sale this year.

If you’re hoping to snag a low price on any of these items, you may want to hold out until Prime Day and see what you can save:

Electronics:

Amazon devices (Echo, Kindle, etc.)

Apple devices (AirPods, iPads, etc.)

Home security systems (Ring)

Speakers and sound systems

Smart TVs and streaming devices

Gaming systems

Wearables like smartwatches

Home goods:

Kitchen appliances (blenders, slow cookers, air fryers, etc.)

Cookware sets

Vacuum cleaners and robot vacuums (Roomba)

Trash cans and home organization

Sheets, towels, and other bed and bath goods

Furniture and more:

Living room furniture

Mattresses and bedroom furniture

Home office furniture (chairs, standing desks)

Outdoor patio furniture

Inflatable pools

Grills and firepits

Gardening supplies

Shop early Prime Day deals now

Amazon Prime membership perks

You have to be an Amazon Prime Member to access early Prime Day deals as well as the main sale on July 11-12. Prime membership comes with some pretty nice perks like free one-day delivery and two-hour delivery on some items, same-day shipping, and rewards and discounts.

If you’re a student, your first 6 months of Prime are free! If you’re not a student, there’s a $119 annual fee ($13 per month).

Sign up for Amazon Prime today