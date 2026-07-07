heloc lender test

Key Takeaways

We compared 8 HELOC lenders on real terms: fees, credit score requirements, maximum borrowing power (CLTV), and funding speed — not just marketing claims.

Better Mortgage is our Best Overall pick, combining a strong 4.3/5 Overall Lender Score with a 90% CLTV and an accessible 620 credit minimum.

is our Best Overall pick, combining a strong 4.3/5 Overall Lender Score with a 90% CLTV and an accessible 620 credit minimum. Every other lender is featured for one specific strength — Bank of America for low fees, Figure for fast funding, Navy Federal for the highest borrowing power (military households only), and more.

These lenders aren’t ranked against each other. The right one depends on your credit score, how much equity you need, and whether cost, speed, or access matters most to you.

Tapping your home equity through a HELOC can be one of the most affordable ways to borrow, but the lender you choose affects everything from your interest rate to how quickly you can access funds. With dozens of banks, credit unions, and online lenders competing for your business, finding the right fit takes some comparison shopping.

This guide breaks down the top HELOC lenders for 2026 , compares their rates, fees, and qualification requirements, and walks you through how to choose the best option for your financial situation.

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Our Methodology: How We Picked and Scored These Lenders Here’s exactly how we evaluated the HELOC lenders on this page — what we looked at, how we chose our Best Overall pick, and what every other lender’s distinction means. What we evaluated Overall Lender Score — The Mortgage Reports’ independent rating of the lender as a whole: affordability, lending flexibility, trustworthiness, and customer experience. Fees — Application fees, annual fees, and closing costs charged specifically on the HELOC. Borrowing power — The maximum combined loan-to-value (CLTV) ratio the lender allows. Credit accessibility — The minimum credit score required to qualify. Funding speed — How quickly a borrower can get approved and receive funds. Best Overall Better Mortgage We weighed all five factors together to name one Best Overall pick. Better Mortgage won by combining a strong 4.3/5 Overall Lender Score with one of the highest CLTVs on this list (90%) and one of the most accessible credit minimums (620) — a genuinely strong lender across the board, not just a leader in one category. We only consider lenders open to any qualified borrower for this pick; credit unions with membership requirements (like Navy Federal) are excellent options too, but are evaluated separately since Best Overall should work for the widest range of readers. How every other lender is featured Every other lender on this page is featured for one specific, verifiable strength from the list above — the lowest fees, the fastest funding, the highest CLTV, and so on. These lenders are not ranked against each other. We don’t average their scores into a single number and order them 1 through 8, because the “best” lender genuinely depends on what matters most to you: your credit score, how much equity you need, whether you want a branch nearby, or how fast you need funds. A lender featured lower on the page isn’t “worse” — it may simply excel at something that isn’t your top priority. Check each lender’s “Best for” tag and stats to see if its strength matches your situation. What “Overall Lender Score” means This score reflects our independent review of a lender’s mortgage business as a whole — it is not a HELOC-specific rating. It’s a meaningful signal of whether a lender is reliable and well-run, but it doesn’t measure HELOC terms directly, which is why we also evaluate the four HELOC-specific factors above. Click “Read the full review” on any lender to see the complete breakdown behind its score. Rates, credit requirements, and CLTV limits shown throughout this page are approximate and vary by state, property, and borrower profile — always confirm current terms directly with the lender.

How to choose the best HELOC lender

Selecting the right lender depends on your specific priorities. If speed is your priority, an online lender may be preferable. If lower costs are more important, consider banks or credit unions with low fees.

Interest rates and APR structure

Most HELOCs have variable interest rates tied to the prime rate plus a lender’s margin. When the Federal Reserve changes interest rates, HELOC rates typically move within one or two billing cycles. Some lenders also offer fixed-rate HELOCs, allowing borrowers to lock portions of their balance at a fixed rate.

Draw periods and repayment terms

The draw period is when you can borrow against your line of credit. Typical HELOC draw periods range from 5 to 20 years, depending on the lender. During the draw period, many lenders allow interest-only payments.

After the draw period ends, the repayment phase begins, and borrowers must pay both principal and interest, which can significantly increase monthly payments.

Fees and closing costs

Common HELOC fees include:

Application fee: $0 to $100

Appraisal fee: $300 to $600

Annual fee: $0 to $75

Early closure fee if the line is closed within the first few years

Some lenders waive these costs, especially for borrowers with strong credit profiles.

Borrowing limits and CLTV

Combined loan-to-value ratio (CLTV) determines how much you can borrow relative to your home’s